UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev Labelled a Terrorist by Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is at it again.

Earlier this month, Khamzat Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, handily defeating Dricus Du Plessis to become the new undisputed middleweight world champion.

Immediately following his impressive showing in ‘Chi-Town,’ practically every contender in the division came out of the woodwork, suggesting they had the right skill set to hand ‘Borz’ his first career loss and cut short his title reign. That includes Strickland, who offered a very Strickland-esque take on why he’s the man to unseat the undefeated Chechen monster.

Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage,” Strickland wrote on Instagram. “Can’t have a terrorist as a champion, sadly I think Im the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management here I come….

Khamzat Chimaev’s relationship with Ramzan Kadyrov likely sparked Sean Strickland’s ‘Terrorist’ comment

Strickland’s comments come on the heels of Chimaev’s recent return to Chechnya following his title-winning performance at UFC 319. There, ‘Borz’ was welcomed by longtime friend and head of the Chechen Republic, Ramazan Kadyrov.

“Belt is important for my country,” Chimaev told Joe Rogan at UFC 319.

A repeated violator of human rights, Kadyrov has been known to train with Chimaev and even attended the UFC star’s wedding in 2022. Their close ties reportedly kept Chimaev from securing a visa to fight in the United States.

Luckily for Chimaev, his boss just so happens to be besties with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In 2017, Kadyrov was accused of greenlighting the creation of concentration camps where gay men were housed, beaten, and often killed over their sexual orientation. Kadyrov went on to deny the accusations by simply claiming that there was no population of homosexuals in the Republic.