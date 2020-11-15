Up next on the UFC Vegas 14 main card we have a catchweight (195lb) match-up. Brendan Allen is looking to stretch his winning streak to eight when he faces off against Sean Strickland who is fresh off a victory on the undercard of Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva.

Round 1: Both men exchange jabs at the start of round one. Brendan Allen follows up with a nice low leg kick. Allen even tries to go upstairs with one. Sean Strickland catches a kick and takes out the legs of his opponent. Strickland jumps into the guard. He postures up and tries to land shots but Allen uses the space to stand up. Strickland has his man pressed against the fence – the pair jockey for position before disengaging. Strickland is looking really good on the feet here. Allen is pushing forward to try and gain some momentum. Allen lands a huge left hook – Strickland eats it well before going back to his own work. It’s really high volume from Strickland who is punishing his opponent every time he steps into range. Both men exchange huge shot. The horn sounds to end a super fun first round.

Round 2: Another really fast start. Allen is rushing forward. It seems to work for a moment before Strickland steps back and begins to pick his shots again. Allen is just eating so many shots right now. Strickland puts a combo together than rocks Allen. He’s tumbling to the floor and Strickland follows up with more to put his man away!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sean Strickland def. Brendan Allen via TKO in round two