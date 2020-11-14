LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Results throughout the night (Sat. 14th. November 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours in rather astonishing fashion, perennial lightweight contender, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder moves from the commentary booth to the Octagon as he replaces grappling talent, Islam Makhachev on just five-days notice as he welcomes former division champion, Rafael dos Anjos back to 155-pounds.

Briefly contemplating retirement following his close split decision defeat to Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night Auckland in February, Felder has made a u-turn, meeting dos Anjos in a high-stakes pairing.

Seeing a matchup with Makhachev scrapped for the second time in as many months, Niterol favourite, dos Anjos makes the lightweight walk for the first time since a unanimous decision defeat to former interim champion, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson back in November 2016.

In four years since, the Brazilian has managed to score a 4-4 record at welterweight, taking notable wins over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, former champion, Robbie Lawler, and Kevin Lee, the latest in May of last year. Riding a two-fight skid, dos Anjos has fallen to unanimous decision defeats to both Leon Edwards and in his first Octagon appearance of this year, to Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night Raleigh in January.

In the night’s co-main event, renowned knockout ace, Abdul Razak Alhassan attempts to return to winning ways as he makes his second walk of the year against Khaos Williams – following a unanimous decision defeat to Mounir Lazzez at UFC Fight Island 1 in July.

Making his second appearance under the UFC’s banner, 10-1 prospect, Williams meets Alhassan following a cancelled March pairing with Laureano Staropoli. In his Octagon bow, the 26-year-old scored an impressive twenty-seven second knockout win over Alex Morono at UFC 247, whom he shares tonight’s event with.

UFC Vegas 13: Felder vs. dos Anjos Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ – 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Catchweight (175.5lbs): Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Catchweight (195lbs): Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Strawweight: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Kanako Murata def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-27)

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely def. Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (27-30, and 29-28 x2)

Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes def. Roque Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, and 29-28)