Photos – Sean Strickland suffers list of injuries after motorcycle accident: ‘I flipped my bike’

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was in a minor motorcycle accident on Monday.

Strickland took to his Instagram stories to show off the motorcycle and his hands, as Strickland said he flipped his bike which caused him to scratch up his hands.

“Well you guys, I got a little overconfident,” Sean Strickland said in his Instagram stories on Monday (via GiveMeSport). “I was riding the Balance Point, I was doing it, I was keeping it up, kept doing it, then went a little too far back. Training today is gonna f*cking suck. But, I’m an idiot. I flipped my bike, gotta man up and train.”

Luckily the injuries weren’t severe, as Strickland said he was still going to train despite the cut on his hands.

Strickland is currently holding out for a title shot, as he has said he wants the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis next time out.

Sean Strickland Nearly Died In Motorcycle Accident Years Ago

This isn’t the first time Sean Strickland was involved in a motorcycle accident.

In December of 2018, Strickland was involved in a serious accident while training at Kings MMA in California. The crash was not his fault, but he went unconscious and did not wake up for hours.

“Oh shit, the entire time through recovery I thought my career was over. The majority of doctors I saw when it happened actually told me it’s probably unlikely I’ll be able to fight again and I shouldn’t fight again. My career was over for a bit, I guess until the recovery went well,” Strickland said. “In my life, I’ve only been two things and it is a f**k-up and an MMA fighter. For the most part, I wasn’t ready to start working at Walmart. I have been training my whole life and at 27, 28 being told you won’t be able to fight again, that was hard. But, here I am.”

After an intense rehab, Strickland was finally able to return in 2020 as he moved up to middleweight and beat Jack Marshman. Strickland then continued to be active and fight often and eventually won the middleweight title.

Strickland is 29-6 as a pro and is coming off a win over Paulo Costa after a controversial split decision loss to Du Plessis to lose his title.