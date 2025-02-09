Sean Strickland has humble response to one-sided defeat at UFC 312

UFC sensation Sean Strickland had a humble response to his one-sided defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 312 last night.

Unfortunately for Sean Strickland, he wasn’t able to recapture the UFC middleweight championship in his rematch with Dricus du Plessis this past weekend. Instead, he was handed a humbling defeat, in an outing that also saw him suffer a really brutal broken nose in the fourth round.

Of course, Sean Strickland is an incredibly tough fighter, and he was able to battle his way through it. With that being said, many were still critical of his performance from beginning to end, suggesting that he didn’t quite put himself on the line as much as he should of done.

Immediately after the loss, we saw Sean Strickland produce a great post-fight interview, in which he praised his opponent and the fans.

Sean Strickland reacts to big defeat

“I f***ing love you guys, man. I thought, when that f***er broke my nose, I thought, oh, that doesn’t f***ing feel right. I popped it back in place, kept fighting for you. The Dutch Man is a bad motherf***er, he kicked my ass fair and square. Props to him. Take your microphone, DC, I’m leaving. But hey, you guys, I f***ing love you guys. You fuel me, and I would break my nose for you f***ers any day of the week. Have a good one, bye.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com

For Sean Strickland, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. He isn’t going to get near a title shot again anytime soon, but that certainly doesn’t mean it’s impossible. At the very least, he’s an incredibly entertaining presence to have in the middleweight division, and we’re intrigued to see what changes he’ll make ahead of the next phase of his career.