Sean Strickland Goes in on Colby Covington Following Vile Comments made at UFC 296 Press conference

Sean Strickland went in on UFC 296 headliner Colby Covington after the two-time title challenger made an especially horrendous comment about Leon Edward’s deceased father.

48 hours ahead of his long-awaited return to the Octagon, Covington stepped on stage and delivered a barrage of insults aimed at the reigning welterweight world champion. Most of it was innocent enough, but ‘Chaos’ took things one giant leap too far when he made an ill-advised crack about Edward’s father who passed away when the defending champ was only 13 years old.

The remark earned a heated response from Edwards who chucked a water bottle at Covington before being restrained by on-site security.

Sean Strickland Unloads on Colby Covington

Multiple members of the MMA community slammed Covington’s vile comment, including Jamahal Hill, Belal Muhammad, Marvin Vettori, and Megan Anderson. Unsurprisingly, the most scathing response to Covington’s verbal low blow came from current middleweight king Sean Strickland, who held absolutely nothing back during a press event on Friday.

“Colby is an utter piece of sh*t. If you know Colby on a personal level, he f*cked over everybody he f*cking knows and I take Colby as a personal insult to me because Trumpsters, the republican, you guys are my f*cking people,” Strickland said. “The blue-collar workers. You guys are my f*cking people and you have a c*nt like Colby taking up the banner and he don’t give a f*ck about you and him making fun of Leon’s dad, that is the biggest f*cking c*nt move you can do. “Bad guy, good guy, doesn’t f*cking matter. He raised a boy to be a f*cking man. To win a title. To be a good man and a real f*cking American would applaud him for that. They wouldn’t tear him down for that. So just so you know, Colby is a fake f*cking p*ssy and if he was standing here right next to me, the only f*cking thing he would do is call 911 because he is the definition of a f*cking b*tch.

Colby Covington hopes that the third time will be the charm at UFC 296 as he steps inside the Octagon for yet another welterweight title opportunity. ‘Chaos’ came up short in two attempts to claim gold against former champion Kamaru Usman. His only two victories over the last four years have come against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, two fighters who have since retired from the sport altogether.

Sean Strickland will be back in action at UFC 297 in January to defend his middleweight title for the first time. Four months removed from his shocking unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya, ‘Tarzan’ will square off with South African standout and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.