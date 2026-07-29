Sean Strickland Compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has continued his criticism of President Donald Trump, comparing the intensity of Trump rallies to the conditions that allow authoritarian figures such as Adolf Hitler to gain support. During an appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” the former UFC middleweight champion argued that many Trump supporters would follow the president without questioning his decisions.

Strickland framed the issue around costs facing ordinary Americans, specifically inflation, fuel prices and household budgets. “People say, ‘Dude, you don’t care because you’re a multi-millionaire.’ But you’ve got to think about every other American in Florida and Texas making, what, the average, maybe $50,000 or $60,000 a year,” Strickland began.

Sean Strickland Says Trump Rally Made Him Understand “How Hitler Happened”

He continued, “Take somebody making $60,000, add 4% inflation and a massive increase in gas prices, and you’re adding thousands of dollars a year to their cost of living. You’re crushing families.”

The UFC fighter said he is insulated from some of the economic pressure he believes Trump voters face. “Not me and you, we don’t care. Gas could be $100, and we wouldn’t care. But these are the people who voted for you and rallied around you, and you’re actively spitting in their face. For what?”

Strickland described a Trump rally he attended and said it prompted his comparison to Adolf Hitler’s rise in Nazi Germany. “Have you ever been to a Trump rally? It’s nuts. When you’re there, you think, ‘Oh, I can definitely see how Hitler happened.’ I’m not even joking. It makes you question everybody’s sanity.”

He referred to Trump’s position on flag burning and said he watched Vivek Ramaswamy leave after Trump discussed jailing offenders. “Trump is up there talking about throwing people in jail for burning the flag, and I’m thinking, ‘You shouldn’t do it, but there is a Constitution.’ I’m looking at Vivek, and he’s rubbing his head. He gets up and leaves the rally, and everybody else is just fully saying, ‘Yeah, [expletive] him! Throw him in jail.'”

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The comments are related to Trump signing an August 2025 executive order directing the attorney general to pursue cases involving American-flag burning or desecration. Trump said at the signing that people who burn a flag should face “one year in prison, with no early release.”

Strickland finished with his sharpest claim about the president’s political base: “If Trump said, ‘Go grab a gun and go do anything,’ they would do it.”

Sean Strickland Says Trump Is “Spitting” in the Face of His Own Voters

Strickland’s comparison carries added context given his own past. He has previously spoken about identifying as a neo-Nazi when he was younger, describing a period marked by racism and extremist beliefs before saying he moved away from that ideology. His remarks suggest he sees familiar warning signs in the loyalty and anger he witnessed at Trump’s rally.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: Diego Lopes celebrates after defeating Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland also argued that Trump has turned against the people who helped return him to office. “It is kind of crazy how unpopular Trump is,” Strickland said. “Even hardcore Republicans are like, ‘I feel fucking betrayed.’ The people that have voted for you, that rallied around you, you actively just fucking spit in their fucking face.”