Sean Strickland Reveals Why He Believes MMA Saved Him From Becoming a Monster

Current and two-time UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently admitted that fighting saved him from becoming a serial killer.

For the unversed, Strickland had a rocky childhood and strained relationships with his parents. As per reports, “Tarzan” attacked his dad with a guitar to the head while he was allegedly trying to strangle Strickland’s mother after coming to the house drunk.

When Strickland was 18, he had another heated altercation with his father, and authorities got involved, but no charges were pressed. Strickland was also expelled from school for committing a hate crime when he was in the 9th grade.

To make matters worse, Strickland’s grandfather filled his head with neo-Nazi ideology. As a child, “Tarzan” even drew swastikas on his arm before going to school. However, later in life, once Strickland began training in MMA, he realized that much of what his grandfather (whom he considered a role model) had taught him was wrong. People from different ethnic backgrounds helped Strickland, changed his perspective on the world, and made him realize that ‘everybody is cool and he does not hate anybody.’

Sean Strickland on how fighting stopped him from being a serial killer

To help Sean Strickland manage his anger issues, his mother decided to take him to an MMA gym. The UFC champion recently confessed once more that he believes fighting changed his life forever and helped him become a better human being and not a criminal. On the Shawn Ryan Show, he said:

“If it wasn’t for fighting, I think I’d want to be a serial killer. I would’ve just fu**king murdered somebody on the street and would’ve been institutionalized for the rest of my life. There would be no romantic story behind it.”

Check out Sean Strickland’s comments below:

🚨😳Sean Strickland says fighting may have saved him from becoming a killer.



"If it wasn't for fighting, I think I'd want to be a serial killer. I would've just murdered somebody on the street and would've been institutionalized for the rest of my life. There would be no… pic.twitter.com/W2lSphCXA8 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 27, 2026

2026 has been a great year for the polarizing American UFC champion so far. Strickland managed to snap his losing skid at UFC Houston by TKO’ing the surging Anthony Hernandez, and after which, at UFC 328, he dethroned Khamzat Chimaev and recaptured the 185-pound throne.

Strickland is expected to either defend his title against Nassourdine Imavov next or run it back with “Borz” later this year.