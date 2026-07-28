Sean Strickland Recounts First Time Going To Jail And Yelling ‘Let’s Get A Sw*stika’ At A Prison Gang

Sean Strickland recently opened up about the first time he went to jail.

Despite a boatload of UFC fighters having a rough past or upbringing, only a very few would have had it as wild as Strickland would have had.

The middleweight champion grew up with an abusive father whom he would later go on to attack while protecting his mother. Then, there was his grandfather, who, during Strickland’s adolescent years, exposed him to neo-N*zi ideology.

Sean Strickland recounts jail story [Images via Getty and Unsplash]

In a recent episode of ‘The Shawn Ryan Show,’ Strickland opened up on a myriad of topics, and one among them was his first visit to jail after he had badly battered two guys at a party. He would go on to say that the first guy had to get multiple reconstructive surgeries and the second had his nose broken.

Here is what Strickland then went on to detail his short stay in jail:

I’m walking past the cell…You have like 10-15 big old f*cking black guys hanging on the cell, talking sh*t as you walk by, and I’m like, ‘Oh f*ck.’ Then I get to my segregation cell, and all these white guys come up to you…I remember them telling me – they give you the lowdown. At the very end of it, I was like, ‘I’m not really racist, how does that work?’ And they’re like, ‘Here’s the thing Sean, you’re either with us or you’re not.’ And then I remember walking past the cell with all the black guys talking sh*t to me. I was like, ‘I’m in brother! I’m in the club when do I get my tattoo, let’s get a sw*stika.’

Check out Sean Strickland’s comments below:

Sean Strickland speaks about his first time going to Jail after he attacked 2 random guys at a party, and said he ended up joining the Neo-N-zis to avoid confrontation from the black population in the prison 😭



“At the every end of it I was like “I’m not really racist, so it’s… pic.twitter.com/TSXWkz2330 — Title Fight (@TitleFightMedia) July 27, 2026

Sean Strickland Had Already Become A Professional Fighter When He First Went To Jail

Despite Sean Strickland going to jail for the first time when he was just in high school, he had already become a professional fighter by then.

The current UFC middleweight champion made his MMA debut on the 22nd of March, 2008, when he was just 17. He took on Tyler Pottett at KOTC: Protege and earned a rear-naked choke submission win in the second round.

18 years later, Strickland boasts a staggering 31-7 record, also having held the UFC middleweight title twice.