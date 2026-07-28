Anthony Smith Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment And Terroristic Threats

ByGerard Crispin
Anthony Smith Jail Arrested Prison Felony

Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith has been arrested on three felony charges, viz. domestic violence, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.

The news, first reported by TMZ Sports, confirmed that Smith is behind bars in Nebraska after being booked into a local county jail. The report also went on to add that the events leading up to the arrest are still unknown.

Anthony Smith
Former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has been arrested in Nebraska on three felony charges (Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato)

The mugshot of Smith has gone viral too, and as expected, he was not spared by the MMA community in the comments section. The post also highlights the time of his arrest (which is 8:44pm) and the severity of the charges.

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Check out MMA Fighting’s post about Anthony Smith’s arrest below:

Anthony Smith Left the UFC in 2025

Anthony Smith is not retired yet as a professional mixed martial artist. He last fought in Jorge Masvidal’s promotion against Chase Sherman at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 9, where he earned a first-round submission win via rear-naked choke. It was also Smith’s heavyweight debut.

Anthony Smith reveals he doesn't care about T.J. Dillashaw but did not expect Rampage Jackson to get upset
Anthony Smith’s current MMA record is 39-22 (Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon – USA TODAY Sports)

The win also put an end to his three-fight skid (all in the UFC), which also included his retirement bout against Zhang Mingyang. ‘Lionheart’ left the UFC after he was TKOed by the Chinese light heavyweight in the first round of the fight.

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He challenged once for the UFC title, taking on the indomitable Jon Jones at UFC 235, and losing via unanimous decision.

His MMA record stands at 39-22.

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Gerard Crispin is an editor and writer with expertise across MMA, Football, Tennis, Cricket, NBA and F1. He has published over 3500 articles in Combat Sports, across multiple websites, viz. Sportskeeda, FanSided MMA, MediaReferee, FirstSportz and PFSN. Crispin currently covers UFC for LowKickMMA.

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