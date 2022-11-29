Sean Strickland engages in altercation with fellow motorist: ‘I’m the nicest motherf*cker you’ll ever meet’

UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland has shared footage of himself engaging in a verbal back-and-forth with a fellow motorist – offering to fight the road user and exit his vehicle, before claiming he is a “nice” and “happy” person amid his continued acts of road rage.

Strickland, the current #7 ranked middleweight contender under the UFC banner, is scheduled to make his Octagon return atop the final event of the year for the organization – headlining UFC Vegas 66 against recent title challenger, Jared Cannonier later this month.

Last time out, the outspoken Strickland featured on the main card of UFC 276 during International Fight Week against recently minted undisputed titleholder, Alex Pereira – suffering a first round knockout loss, seeing his seven-fight winning streak halted.

Sean Strickland recently seen his Twitter account suspended by the platform

Posting footage of his altercation with a fellow road user, Strickland, who puts his vehicle in ‘park’ – offers to step out of his car and fight the man, who then questions Strickland if he has previously spent time behind bars – to which he replies, “uhhh, once or twice.

“So, I’m driving, and yes, I’m watching Garand Thumb, looking at the practical accuracy of a f*cking musket, and this guy pulls up next to me, and he starts honking and rolls down his window trying to get my attention,” Sean Strickland said in a video posted on his Instagram. “And he starts talking sh*t to me. And I think I misread the situation, but goddamn he was right.”

Another day, another Sean Strickland road rage video pic.twitter.com/C62tlnEmuH — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 28, 2022

“If you wanna run your f*cking mouth, I’ll get out right now and f*ck you up,” Sean Strickland said. “No, I’m saying if you wanna get out and handle it we’ll handle it. We can scrap or you can be a little bitch and just use your hands.”

Despite his outburst, Strickland then claimed to be the happiest person, and insisted he was not angry.



“Listen you guys, I know I road rage a little bit, but I’m not angry,” Sean Strickland said. “I’m the nicest, happiest motherf*cker you’ll ever meet. If you ever meet me, you’ll be like, ‘Man, Sean’s a nice, happy guy.’ But out in the f*cking wild, if you come at me aggressively, I’m gonna f*cking meet you…”

Taking main event honors at UFC Vegas 47 back in February of this year, Strickland managed to score a close, split decision win over incoming UFC Orlando feature, Jack Hermansson.