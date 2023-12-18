Sean Strickland ready to go on ‘All Vegan Diet’ after exploring his sensitive side during recent podcast

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is ready to make some major life changes after an emotional appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast.

‘Tarzan’ had a pretty busy weekend, picking fights with Sean O’Malley and Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC Seasonal Press Conference on Friday before getting into a full-blown fistfight with the latter while sitting in the crowd at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Sean Strickland hasn’t said much of the incident with ‘Stillknocks’ at T-Mobile Arena, but he made it pretty clear that his sudden attack on the No. 2 ranked contender was in retaliation for some over-the-line comments the South African made regarding Strickland’s abusive childhood.

From what it sounds like, that can of worms was busted open during Strickland’s appearance on Theo Von’s popular podcast, This Past Weekend. The episode has not yet been released, but ‘Tarzan’ offered a little tease, letting fans know that his towering walls came crashing down during their conversation.

“So I did a podcast with Theo… goddamn wall broke a little bit, allergies started to act up,” Strickland wrote. “It wasn’t my finest moment… damn demons lol Idk what to do now… I think I need to go buy an iPhone and a tesla, adopt a cat, all vegan diet… maybe start f*cking dudes IDK.. LMAO”

“It was bad,” he said on a follow-up post. “That little b*tch cry, you know the one were you prep talk yourself the whole time in your head… “stop it you p*ssy” “what the f*ck is wrong with you” “man up” lmao Think I almost bit a hole through my lip trying to stop haha…“

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis Get Their World Title Fight Started Early

Known for his often hilarious and sometimes vile hot takes on a variety of topics, Sean Strickland recently revealed that there are lines even he won’t cross. On Friday, he delivered a scathing response to Colby Covington’s disgusting comments about Leon Edwards’ father before lambasting both Sean O’Malley and Dricus Du Plessis for using his traumatic childhood against him during their verbal confrontations.

24 hours later, Strickland decided to exact some revenge after someone foolishly decided to sit him and Dricus Du Plessis within reach of one another at the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight.



Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are scheduled to headline UFC 297 in January when the promotion returns to Toronto. It will be Strickland’s first time defending the 185-pound crown since scoring a stunning unanimous decision victory over two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya in September.