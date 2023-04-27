Sean O’Malley weighs in on Nate Diaz’s recent street brawl involving a Logan Paul impersonator.

This past weekend, Diaz once again captured headlines for his out-of-cage activities. This time however, it was not just a slap or a push, Diaz would latch up a guillotine choke on Rodney Petersen, who made his name for looking like the eldest Paul brother. Diaz would choke Peterson until he was unconscious, then would drop his body onto the concrete, leading to Petersen suffering a gash on the back of his head.

This came following a fight breaking out after an influencer boxing event in New Orleans, in which Diaz friend and training partner, Chris Avila, was fighting. A scuffle also started inside the arena but seemingly spilled out onto the street after the end of the event. Diaz now finds himself facing a charge for second-degree battery, following new Orleans police issuing an arrest warrant for the former UFC brawler.

Sean O’Malley defends Nate Diaz

While some have criticized Diaz for his actions, many fighter shave come to the defence of the Stockton native. Talking on his podcast, O’Malley claims that Petersen should not have walked up to Diaz in the manner that he did.

“What the point in rolling up to him in the first place with your hands up?,” O’Malley said. “Why not just not roll up to him. Just don’t walk up towards him, it’s loud, it’s crazy – if you really wanna have a conversation that’s really not the best way.

Diaz is set to face Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas later on this year, in what has all the makings of a massive event.

