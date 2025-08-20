Sean O’Malley opens up on UFC future and when he wants to return

UFC star Sean O’Malley has opened up on when he plans to make his return to the promotion following his second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is an absolute superstar in the world of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things over the years and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels pretty likely that he can continue to evolve and grow as a fighter. With that being said, he’s nowhere near a world title picture right now.

That’s because Sean O’Malley suffered consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Ever since then, fans have been speculating over his future and whether or not he’ll even continue to fight – with ‘Suga’ himself even teasing the idea of retirement.

In a recent interview, though, Sean O’Malley decided to set the record straight once and for all.

Sean O’Malley discusses his UFC future

“I mean, you just never know, life comes at you fast,” O’Malley told MMA Junkie. “There’s no plans as of now to stop fighting, but just putting life into perspective, you never know what’s going to happen. Every time I get on the mats and I’m training, I’m grateful for that session.”

“I’d like to fight again (in) November, December,” O’Malley said. “Get one more in by the end of the year. I’m going to go talk with the UFC in two weeks. I’m going to sit down with Hunter (Campbell), chat with him, and see where their head’s at and go from there.”

O’Malley is a smart guy and he knows that there are plenty of winnable fights for him at both bantamweight and featherweight. Whether or not he’s eager to go after another world title, though, is something that will be determined further down the line.