Sean O’Malley To Sell Own Apparel Due To ‘Sh*t’ Reebok Deal

Bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley is set to start selling his own merchandise because he “ain’t getting sh*t” from his current deal with Reebok. ‘O’Malley’ previously revealed the sportswear giant had made more than $1 million from selling items with his name or image on. Despite helping the company earn so much money he earnt just $3000.

Speaking to MMA Fighting ‘Suga’ opened up about his current deal with Reebok and revealed his plan to start his own apparel line in the near future, he said.

“The whole Reebok thing is insane. I think it was back-to-back years that it was over a million dollars [of merchandise sold]. I know one year for sure, I don’t want to say anything that’s not true but I have it in my e-mails, I think it was back-to-back years they did over a million dollars with the shirts and whatever else they sell on Reebok and I got $3,000 and $5,000 I think for those. Absolutely insane.”

“We’re dropping my own merch line soon and I think it’s going to be fun. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, too, get into the ‘Suga’ brand, the clothing, and I think it’s slowly going to build like any business and be something really cool.”

O’Malley is even planning to launch his own strain of marijuana which he hopes can replicated the success UFC superstar Conor McGregor has enjoyed with his whisky business.

“I’ve done the ‘Suga’ strain before but we just didn’t do it right,” O’Malley explained. “We didn’t have the right people to build that but I think we’re coming out with the ‘Suga’ strain that’s going to be all around the world. That was my issue with the last one. It was only in California. We couldn’t get it out of California so it didn’t do as good. But I think we’re about to get in with a ‘Suga’ strain in the next couple of months, maybe a little bit longer.

“But I think that’s going to be my whiskey business like Conor. I think that’s going to do the best. So we’re getting into all the industries.”

