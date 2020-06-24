Sean O’Malley Says He Got $3000 After Making Reebok $1 Million

Spread the word!













Rising star ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley claims sportswear giant Reebok paid him just $3000 despite the fact he helped the company generate over $1 million in sales.

In 2015 the UFC signed an exclusive six-year deal with Reebok making the sportswear giant the promotions fight night apparel provider. This has taken away a large portion of revenue available to UFC fighters who used to make good money from companies who would sponsor their fight kit.

Some fighters are lucky enough to have a personalized line with Reebok – O’Malley is one such fighter. This allows them to make money off the back of whatever products Reebok sells with their name or face on. According to O’Malley, his Reebok gear has been flying off the shelves but what he received in return was next to nothing in comparison to what Reebok made.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries O’Malley expressed his shock that he only received $3000 when Reebok had generated over $1 million selling his merchandise, he said.

“I got royalties from Reebok. If I read it right, which I think I did—and I even sent it to my dad like, ‘Did I read this right?’ He said yes, so unless we both can’t read. They made over a million dollars on all my merch, and I got like $3,000.

“It’s ridiculous. I thought I got 15%, but they’re like ‘Well, you get 15% of this, but of this, and then these guys get it, and then you get 50% of that.’ I’m like holy sh*t,” O’Malley added. “Then, they make all these sweet shirts on Reebok … and I’m like don’t buy that!” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

The UFC are currently exploring options as their six-year deal with Reebok is due to expire. Dana White claimed either Nike, Under Armour or Venum would be the next official outfitter for the UFC.

Do you think Sean O’Malley deserves a bigger cut of Reebok sales?