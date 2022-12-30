Sean O’Malley predicts vacant title rematch with Marlon Vera in summer UFC return

Expected to challenge for UFC bantamweight gold in his next Octagon appearance, the current #1 ranked division contender, Sean O’Malley claims he can see a scenario in which the title is vacant this summer – before he lands a rematch with the surging Ecuador finisher, Marlon Vera.

O’Malley, the current number one contender in the promotion’s bantamweight pile, earned that summit with a close, split decision win over former undisputed champion, Petr Yan at UFC 280 on ‘Fight Island’ back in October.

Linked with an immediate title shot against division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling in his next outing, O’Malley is likely to sit in waiting as former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo draws closer to snapping a three-year retirement from mixed martial arts competition.

Sean O’Malley predicts a vacant title rematch with Marlon Vera this summer

Expected to remain sidelined and wait for his premier tilt at UFC gold, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, laid out a potential scenario in which he has see himself featuring at an International Fight Week event this summer in a title rematch with Chone contender, Vera.

“Henry (Cejudo) [and] Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) [are] kind of lurking around over there,” Sean O’Malley told The Schmo during a recent interview. “If I had to guess what’s taking so long, Aljo’s over thee in Jamaica, you know, doing his thing. And Henry seems like he’s ready to go. He may be 5’3”, but he’s ready to go.”

“So I’m curious when that fight plays out – I’m hoping the sooner the better for me because that means I get to fight sooner,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m taking the winner of those two – unless Aljo goes up to 145 (pounds), ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) beats Cory (Sandhagen) – vacant belt. ‘Sugar’ versus f*cking ‘Chito’, July, International Fight Week.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

First meeting Vera back in the co-main event of UFC 252 back in August 2020, O’Malley suffered the sole professional loss of his career, dropping a first round ground strikes TKO loss to Vera after suffering drop foot earlier in the round.

In the midst of a stunning four-fight winning streak which includes stunning knockout wins over former champions, Frankie Edgar, and Dominick Cruz, Vera is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night event on February 18. next against division tactician, Cory Sandhagen.