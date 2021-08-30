Sean O’Malley is ready to return to the octagon and already has a date in mind.

O’Malley has won back-to-back fights after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Marlon Vera. Most recently, he picked apart late replacement Kris Moutinho to open the main card of UFC 264 in July.

‘Sugar’ was in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend to catch the Tyron Woodley-Jake Paul boxing match in person. Prior to the fight, he sat down with Helen Yee to give his thoughts on the bout as well as what he has planned next. Towards the end of the interview, O’Malley gave the timeline for when fans can expect to see him compete next.

“December 11 is the plan,” O’Malley said. “My hand is still very sore, very bruised. Not very bruised, I was thinking it was feeling quite a bit better, and then I punched Tim’s hand today at the seminar and it flared up on me a little bit. It hurts, still pretty sore. Hopefully December 11 will be the next one. Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena. (Against) who? I don’t know. Doesn’t really matter.”

While he doesn’t have any particular opponent in mind, he did have words for everyone who has taken to calling him out. Particularly, he took umbrage with T.J Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz, who were both offered grappling matches against O’Malley but turned them down. Dillashaw would even go on to say that he didn’t think O’Malley would never be a world champion because of the holes in his game.

“They’re just calling me out in the dumbest ways,” O’Malley said. “It’s just embarrassing how they’re calling me out. It’s kind of pathetic. But it shows that they’re following. But their callouts… You can’t expect much from guys that are 5’4”.”

Who do you want to see Sean O’Malley face on December 11? Let us know!