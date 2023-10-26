UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is ready to defend his title… Literally

Reigning UFC bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley is ready to defend his title… Literally.

In August, O’Malley went from standout to superstar when he scored a perfectly timed counter right hand that sent his opponent and former titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, crashing to the canvas less than a minute into the second round. A few ground-and-pound strikes later the bout was called off, and ‘Sugar’ was dubbed the new king of the 135-pound division.

Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out who Sean O’Malley would defend his title against first. A rematch against Sterling seemed likely, but contenders including Merab Dvalishvilia and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, were also heavily rumored to receive the nod.

No official announcements have been made, but based on O’Malley’s latest training video, the colorful fan favorite will be ready to defend his title no matter who comes calling.

Sean O’Malley’s is no stranger to unorthodox training videos

It’s certainly not the first time that Sean O’Malley has offered a glimpse into his unconventional and often hilarious training routines. In another video posted on social media, ‘Sugar’ takes a hit from a bong before punting the smoking apparatus and hitting some pads held by longtime coach Tim Welch who just so happens to be on a scooter.

Ready for whatever. Ready for whoever. pic.twitter.com/j7C4q4Lu4S — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 19, 2023

After amassing a 5-1 record inside the Octagon, Sean O’Malley faced his first big top-ten opponent at UFC 280, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. ‘Sugar’ escaped with a split decision win, though the result came with a heap of controversy. Nevertheless, O’Malley moved on to his first title opportunity against the ‘Funk Master’ nearly a year later.

We already know how that story ends.