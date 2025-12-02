Sean O’Malley Reacts to Being Left Off the UFC 324 Main and Co-Main Event

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O’Malley will return to the octagon next year at UFC 324, when the UFC debuts on Paramount+. However, this time O’Malley will not be a part of the event headliner or even the co-main event.

UFC 324 is headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, who will compete for the interim UFC lightweight strap. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison will defend her title against Amanda Nunes, who’s coming out of retirement.

‘Suga’ will fight Song Yadong right before the UFC 324 co-main bout. Dissatisfied with just being a part of the main card, but not being featured on the main and co-main, he said:

“I’m not even a co-main dude. I’m falling off hard. This is goddam**t… What’s next? Prelims, early prelims… It’s not going good.”

O’Malley has headlined in his last four UFC appearances. However, after being dethroned by Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 and failing to reclaim the title at UFC 316 rematch, the promotion was unable to place him on the main or co-main events of the newly announced fight cards, despite him being one of the most popular UFC stars and fan favorites, because he is no longer a champion.

Sean O’Malley Wanted UFC to Approve a Two-Round Bout

For his upcoming fight, Sean O’Malley says he wanted just two three-minute rounds against Song Yadong. However, the UFC said no to this idea. O’Malley also confessed that for his last four fights, which were all title fights, he had vigorous training camps; however, now with a three-rounder coming in, he’s super excited. He said:

“People are like why isn’t it 5 rounds. I wanted it to be two. I asked UFC. What do you think about it: two rounds 3 minutes. They said no… My last four fights were title fights, last four camps were five round camps, it was a lot man, it was a lot. So three round camp, super excited.”

