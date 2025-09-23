Sean O' Malley Eyes Epic Clash with Cory Sandhagen at UFC White House

You can now add Sean O’Malley’s name to the long list of fighters desperate to get on the UFC’s White House card.

From the moment Dana White and Co. officially confirmed plans to run an event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue next year, UFC stars far and wide have been chomping at the bit to get a spot on the history-making show. Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and a slew of other UFC stars have already expressed interest in competing at the White House.

Now, O’Malley is throwing his name into the ring, suggesting that the nation’s capital would be a great setting for one of the bantamweight division’s biggest yet-to-be-booked bouts.

“Yeah, the White House card,” O’Malley said on his podcast. “If Cory [Sandhagen] goes out there and wins — and I beat whoever is next — that’s interesting. But regardless, I want to fight in the next four to five months or whatever. So, that I’ll also be ready for that. “UFC said [the White House card] could be in June, International Fight Week or July,” O’Malley added. “So if I can get one in early next year or at the end of the year — one of the two, count me in, I want to be on that card. Dude, being on the Sphere card and the White House card, these are legendary moments that are once in a lifetime f—king moments.”



O’Malley and Sandhagen have yet to square off inside the Octagon. If the ‘Sandman’ emerges victorious in his bantamweight title tilt against reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320 on October 4, the stage could be set for the two elite 135’ers to finally collide on MMA’s biggest stage.

Of course, that only works if O’Malley gets back into the win column following his back-to-back losses against Dvalishvili.

‘Sugar’ has not yet booked a return date, though recent rumors suggest that a clash with fifth-ranked contender Song Yadong is in the works for late 2025 or early 2026. If O’Malley can deliver another highlight-reel finish, he could very well slink his way back into title contention—especially if Sandhagen is the one holding the belt.