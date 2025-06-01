Sean O’Malley “I’m Not a Quitter” Why the UFC Athlete Won’t Drop Cannabis Ahead of UFC 316

Sean O’Malley, the UFC’s technicolor bantamweight athlete, has been making headlines for his supposed lifestyle overhaul ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. Reports swirled that O’Malley had ditched marijuana and video games to sharpen his focus for the title defense. But in a recent interview, O’Malley set the record straight.

Spa Days, Puzzles, and a Little Pot: Inside Sean O’Malley’s Fight Camp

Speaking to Jon Anik, of the UFC, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley admitted:

“I would quit cannabis, but I’m not a quitter, so no, not that … I believe it will play a role. It wasn’t necessarily like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do all that stuff so I can win my next fight.’ It was more just to be more present in life in general. And I know that will play into my performance.”

With O’Malley, it seems the key to fighting at the highest level may involve as much time with a jigsaw as with a jab. Home life, for O’Malley, is less about the nightlife and more about the spa life. He added:

“I definitely, going out in public in general is a little like, anxiety for whatever reason, people looking at you. I don’t mind taking pictures with fans and stuff—without the fans, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. But I have my hot tub, cold plunge, sauna, red light—all my… it’s like a spa. I live in a spa. “I train in the morning, recover, take a nap, train again in the afternoon. I don’t really have energy to go do stuff. Right now, I’m so focused on just, not even just fighting Merab, but like, I want to fight till I’m 37, 38—as long as my body holds up. And for that to be the case, I have to take recovery as serious as I take training.”

Their first encounter took place at UFC 306, a high-profile event at the Las Vegas Sphere. O’Malley entered as the reigning bantamweight champion, known for his striking and knockout power, while Dvalishvili brought relentless wrestling and an iron will. The fight itself was, in the eyes of most, a showcase for Dvalishvili’s grappling dominance. He took O’Malley down six times, controlled him for over ten minutes, and outlanded him 82 to 47 in significant strikes. While two judges gave Sean O’Malley a couple of rounds, the consensus was clear: Dvalishvili’s pressure and mat control were the deciding factors, earning him a unanimous decision and the bantamweight crown.

Now, the stage is set for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey. This time, Dvalishvili delayed the rematch to ensure Sean O’Malley had enough time to recover from surgery, wanting to face the best version of his rival. O’Malley has responded by overhauling his training and lifestyle, focusing heavily on grappling and recovery, and making significant changes to his routine in hopes of flipping the script. He’s also been vocal about Dvalishvili’s claim that he’ll try to strike and knock him out in the rematch, calling such a plan “stupid” given his own striking pedigree.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sean O’Malley prepares to face Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Now, as UFC 316 approaches, Sean O’Malley is hoping that his blend of mental clarity, family time, and, yes, a little cannabis, will be the secret sauce to tip the rematch in his favor. Whether it’s spa days or striking clinics, he insists he’s in it for the long haul.