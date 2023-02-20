Sean O’Malley expects Conor McGregor’s USADA absence to impact return performance: “He’s been sauced up.”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley discusses the impact of Conor McGregor’s drug testing absence.

McGregor is set to make his Octagon return later this year, it will mark almost two years out of action following a broken leg that he suffered in his latest fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman will fight Michael Chandler after coaching against one another in the upcoming season of The Ultimate fighter.

One of the main talking points heading into McGregor’s return is his absence from the USADA testing pool. Rules state that the 34-year-old would need to complete 6 months of testing before being eligible for a return.

Sean O’Malley speaks on Conor McGregor’s return

Along with McGregor not being tested for a considerable amount of time, the former UFC champion has also made a habit of posting photos of his enlarged physique to his social media. This has drawn wide speculation that McGregor is in fact taking some kind of banned substance.

The UFC’s No.1 ranked bantamweight, O’Malley, agrees with the sentiment that McGregor is doping, even going as far to state that it will negatively impact his performance

“He’s been sauced up too, he wasn’t even in the USADA pool,” O’Malley said. “So it doesn’t matter what he’s taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months. But imagine being on that s***, feeling so f***ing good, training. You f***ing train, you do your s***, you can just train, and train, and train. And then you have to get off that to make sure you pass all the tests. And then you’re not feeling like training as much.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley?