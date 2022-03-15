UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has picked former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor to beat the trio of welterweight standouts, division champion, Kamaru Usman, former interim champion, Colby Covington, and the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev – quite surprisingly.

O’Malley, who currently sits at #12 in the official bantamweight pile, is currently riding a three-fight winning run after suffering his first professional loss – most recently turning in a dominant first round knockout win over Raulian Paiva.

Sean O’Malley suffered his sole professional loss in a first round knockout defeat to Marlon Vera

The Montana native added Paiva to a run of prior knockout successes against recent UFC Vegas 50 feature, Kris Moutinho, and the promotional alum, Thomas Almeida.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon, O’Malley aggravated a hand injury in his one-sided knockout win over Paiva last December, but is targeting a summer return – should recuperation and recovery allow.

Speaking on his podcast recently, O’Malley broke down the aforenoted, Chimaev’s UFC 273 outing against Gilbert Burns – picking Chimaev to handily overcome Burns, but insisted that if McGregor was to feature against any combination of Chimaev, Covington, or Usman – at any weight, he would beat them all.

“I think (Khamzat Chimaev) vs. (Kamaru Usman), if he’s as good as, like, boom, he does beat (Gilbert Burns), that’s a very interesting fight,” Sean O’Malley said. “There’s one man, though, that can take all those motherf*ckers out. Conor McGregor. Any weight, any time, any place. I think he beats Kamaru, ‘C*mshot” (Khamzat Chimaev), and (Colby Covington).”

Expected to make his Octagon return in the fall, former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor has been sidelined since July of last year where he fractured his left tibia – resulting in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has thrice competed at the welterweight limit during his UFC tenure – landing a pair of victories against Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz, as well as dropping his first Octagon defeat against the latter back in 2016.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.