Sean O’Malley Looks Ripped, Dons New Hair Ahead Of UFC 250 (Photo)

O’Malley Looking To Continue Unbeaten Run

Sean O’Malley is ready for UFC 250.

“Sugar” takes on former bantamweight title challenger Eddie Wineland on the main card of the event taking place Saturday at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

It will be O’Malley’s second fight in three months after previously being out of action for over two years following his problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

And he certainly looks ready to return to the Octagon. The bantamweight prospect posted an image of himself posing with extravagant rainbow-colored hair. But what may have been missed by others was his ripped physique as he looks significantly bigger than he did for his previous two fights with the promotion.

“Just show up Ed so I can kick you in the head,” O’Malley wrote as the post caption.

It will definitely be interesting to see how he looks on the scales come Friday when UFC 250 weigh-ins commence.

O’Malley’s last outing was a quick first-round TKO win over Jose Quinonez at UFC 248.

UFC 250 will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

What do you make of O’Malley’s look? And do you think he’ll make it 3-0 with the UFC?