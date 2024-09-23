Sean O’Malley claims ‘Random lady’ mistook him for Conor McGregor: ‘That’s where we are in life’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley claims he was the victim of mistaken identity over the course of this week — with a “random lady” allegedly mistaking the Noche UFC headliner for Dublin superstar, Conor McGregor during an encounter.

O’Malley, who headlined Noche UFC earlier this month, suffered an upset unanimous decision loss against surging Georgian rival, Merab Dvalishvili in his sophomore Octagon defeat, dropping his undisputed bantamweight crown as a result.

As for former two-division champion, McGregor, the mixed martial arts star has been out of action for more than three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

And ruled from a June return amid a fractured toe, McGregor withdrew from a UFC 303 headliner with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit during International Fight Week.

And despite his absence from combat sports, McGregor appears to be fresh in the minds of many bystanders, with O’Malley claiming he was mistaken for the outspoken Dubliner in public this week.

Sean O’Malley reveals fan mistook him for Conor McGregor after Noche UFC

“A lady just came up to me and asked me if I was Conor McGregor,” Sean O’Malley said in a video posted on his official social media. “And I said, ‘Hell yeah’. And she said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, you’re doing a great job.’ And she’d seen me fight before.”

“And I was like, ‘Thank you so much, it means the world to me.'” Sean O’Malley continued. “That’s where we’re at in life.”

As for McGregor, the veteran counterstriker is still hoping to book an early entry to the Octagon next year, confirming plans to fight in the opening months of 2025.

Conor McGregor confirms 2025 return to UFC: 'I would like it to be against Michael Chandler'

“It will be 2025,” Conor McGregor explained. “It is what it is. I just take it on board and just rock on. And my job is just to be in the gym, be in the gym, be in shape. One thing is for sure, whenever it is, and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.”

