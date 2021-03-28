Next up on the UFC 260 main card is a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida.

Round 1: O’Malley starts off with a teep kick. Lots of kicks being employed early on by O’Malley. Almeida lands a leg kick but receives a stinging one in return from O’Malley. O’Malley is controlling the center of the Octagon. O’Malley connects with a body kick and follows it with a spinning back kick to the body. Almeida responds with a short flurry. O’Malley connects with a head kick and drops Almeida soon after. O’Malley walks away but the fight is still going on as Almeida manages to survive the resulting onslaught from O’Malley. Almeida eats two head kicks and connects with a right hand in a flurry. The round comes to an end.

Round 2: O’Malley stings Almeida with a low kick. Almeida responds with a body kick. O’Malley misses a spinning wheel kick. O’Malley slips as Almeida attacks the legs. O’Malley continues to teep the left lead leg of Almeida. O’Malley connects with a straight left. Almeida misses a spinning wheel kick. Almeida eats a front kick to the body. Almeida is pressured by O’Malley who responds with a big leg kick that forces O’Malley to back off. O’Malley slips during an encounter as Almeida lands a big punch but is unable to enter his guard with O’Malley threatening with up kicks. The round ends.

Round 3: O’Malley hurts Almeida with a huge leg kick. Almeida eats a teep kick to that leg soon after. Both fighters exchange in flurries but O’Malley is the one connecting more. O’Malley lands some stinging jabs. Almeida lands big a leg kick. O’Malley drops Almeida with a short left hand and knocks him out cold with a right on the ground!

Official result: Sean O’Malley defeats Thomas Almeida via knockout (R3, 3:52).