Watch: Sean O’Malley Shows up to Interview, Insults Host, Signs off

Days away from his highly anticipated return to the Octagon, Sean O’Malley took some time out of his busy schedule to troll Henry Cejudo.

Little more than a year removed from his shocking second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling, ‘Sugar’ will put his bantamweight belt on the line for the second time when he meets the division’s top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 headliner.

With fight night rapidly approaching, O’Malley has been busy with media obligations and promotional appearances. Still, that didn’t stop ‘Sugar’ from taking a little time out of his way to speak with former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their Pound 4 Pound podcast.

However, O’Malley had no intention of sticking around for very long.

Sean O'Malley showed up to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's podcast, dissed Henry Cejudo and left



“Boys, you know I’m a very busy man so I’ll keep this short. I came here for two reasons. 1) to praise you, Kamaru. You’re an absolute legend and 2) Henry, how’d you let Aljo take you down so easy?” O’Malley asks with an accompanying maniacal laugh before abruptly exiting the interview.

Clearly, O’Malley was only interested in trolling Cejudo who lost to both Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili in his last two outings.

‘Triple C’ has some work to do before he can share the octagon with Sean O’Malley

After O’Malley bailed, Cejudo pleaded his case for a shot at the champion following UFC 306, but all signs point toward Umar Nurmagomedov being next in line following his decision victory over Cory Sandhagen last month.

Once upon a time, it appeared as though O’Malley and Cejudo were on a collision course, but back-to-back losses inside the Octagon have taken ‘Triple C’ out of the bantamweight title picture for the time being. Following his loss to Dvalishvili in February, Cejudo confirmed his intent to continue fighting, though he has not yet booked a return.

Despite not winning a fight since 2020, Cejudo is still the No. 6 ranked contender in the bantamweight division and likely remains one solid win away from a shot reclaiming the division’s top prize.