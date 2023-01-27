Sean O’Malley touts himself as next UFC superstar: ‘I’m that motherf*cker’

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is well aware of what the future could potentially hold for the top-ranked UFC bantamweight. The US-born fighter is already a bonafide UFC star but he believes that he can be even bigger and save the entire organization.

Speaking on his podcast ‘Suga,’ the 28-year-old O’Malley explained:

“UFC needs a superstar right now. They got Jon Jones, but he’s getting older, and he’s not guaranteed to get to the fight (at UFC 285). I think he will. Just saying stuff happens. Even if he does fight, it’s like, when does he fight again?

Sean O’Malley is looking to be the savior of the UFC

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is implying that the UFC is running out of big-ticket stars, and he could fill that void. The bantamweight athlete is ranked number one in his weight class after his decision win against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

The American fighter discussed the outlook of some of the UFC’s biggest names currently, he said:

“Paddy (Pimblett) was like, ‘Could he be?’ Then we see his last fight, now he’s getting surgery. He still has potential. He still could be a massive superstar. The only person I can think of is ‘The Sugar Show’ that has the potential to be that motherf*cker.”

O’Malley continued and said it is just about eyeballs on the product, not necessarily success in the octagon. He explained:

“I’m not saying I’m the best fighter, I’m talking about who’s gonna bring the most eyeballs, who’s gonna give the people that feeling when they walk out? At the weigh-ins, during fight week, and they’re like, ‘Oh sh*t, this fight’s happening.’ It’s me.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie]

See the full discussion below: