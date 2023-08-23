Despite initially offering prior opponent, Marlon Vera a championship rematch before the end of the year, newly-minted division gold holder, Sean O’Malley has warned the Ecuadorian that he may eventually end up picking a championship defense against long-time rival and former duel-weight gold holder, Henry Cejudo instead.

O’Malley, the newly-crowned undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 292 over the course of the weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, defeating incumbent gold holder, Aljamain Sterling with a shocking second round TKO win at the TD Garden.

And in the immediate aftermath of his victory, the Montana native and Dana White’s Contender Series product, suggested a title rematch with Vera at UFC 296 in December, with the latter returning to the winner’s enclosure in a main card opener against another common-opponent, Pedro Munhoz.

Sean O’Malley welcomes title defense against Henry Cejudo next

However, in a bid to avenge his sole career loss to Vera back in 2020, O’Malley has now claimed that he may end up fighting Cejudo instead – before listing a slew of contenders who will eventually land a title shot against him.

“You need to f*cking settle down or I’ll pick Henry Cejudo,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “And don’t think that I don’t have the power to f*cking pick who I want to fight right now. So, you better f*cking go on Twitter, say, ‘Daddy, will you fight me?’ And I’ll f*cking think about it.”

“You need to settle down acting like you call the shots right now,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’ll go box Gervonta (Davis), I’ll fight Henry, I’ll wait for Cory (Sandhagen). You need to chill out with your f*cking ugly ass outfits.”

