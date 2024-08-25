Floyd Mayweather fires referee on the spot during Gotti III rematch – Mayweather vs. Gotti 2 Highlights

Floyd Mayweather’s return to the ring on Saturday night was fairly uneventful aside from one particular moment in the second round.

Emanating from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, ‘Money’ ran back his June 2023 clash with Gotti III after their first meeting ended in a sixth-round disqualification followed by an all-out brawl between the two corners that eventually spilled to the outside of the ring and backstage.

Unfortunately, there was nothing nearly as entertaining this time around as Mayweather mostly danced around and picked apart his opponent with potshots until the end mercifully came in the eighth round.

Though Mayweather clearly won the fight, no winner was announced as this was just another meaningless exhibition match.

Official Result: Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fight to a draw (no decision).

However, there was one rather interesting moment in the second where Mayweather fired their referee.

Near the halfway point of the second round, the referee issued a warning to Mayweather for hitting the back of Gotti’s head. ‘Money’ disagreed and essentially told the referee to take a hike. As the undefeated icon began to grow more frustrated, the referee finally made his way out of the ring and a substitute stepped in to take over officiating duties for the remainder of the fight.

Mayweather really fired the ref mid-fight. He is made of money 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ #MayweatherGotti pic.twitter.com/5F1M2k4GEP — Trøøp Ålmïghty³🕊🌍 (@Kxngtroopa) August 25, 2024

Check Out Highlights From Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III:

John Gotti III makes his way to the ring 💪#MayweatherGotti | Aug 24 | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/R6BFkYchTW — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2024

Floyd Mayweather makes his ring walk in Mexico 🇲🇽#MayweatherGotti | Aug 24 | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/6l6DiLnwRi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2024

Tension is rising 👀#MayweatherGotti | Aug 24 | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/CGFn2ht37X — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2024