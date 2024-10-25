‘Five Missed Calls’: Sean O’Malley’s Flirty DMs with Hawk Tuah Girl Go Public

During his time away from the Octagon, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has been trying to slide into Hawk Tuah’s DMs.

For those living under the rock for the last year, the Hawk Tuah girl (real name Hailey Welch) became a social media sensation after her “spit on that thang” video went viral overnight.

Since then, she has generated millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok and has over 177,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel which hosts her own podcast appropriately titled Talk Tuah.

Welch’s bubbly energy and beauty have captivated people both young and old so it should come as no surprise that she’s been the recipient of thousands of messages from thirsty fans hoping she’ll spit on their thang.

As it turns out, a few of those messages came from O’Malley.

“You said UFC fighter, right?” Welch said on a recent episode of her podcast. “What is that fella’s name that has been messaging me all week? O’Malley boy? He has a kid, don’t he? He’s so nice, he’s just like, ‘What are you doing?’. When he first DM’d me I had like five missed calls from him on Instagram — I didn’t even know you could do that!”

Sean O’Malley has been very open about his relationship with girlfriend danya Gonzalez

O’Malley is currently married to long-time girlfriend Danya Gonzalez, but the outspoken MMA superstar has been more than open about their relaxed relationship and the many “dope threesomes” they’ve hosted over the years.