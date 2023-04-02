Number two ranked UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has claimed he has been given reassurances from the promotion that he will be fighting for division gold next in his Octagon return – facing the victor of the upcoming May title fight between champion, Henry Cejudo, and the returning, Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley, the current #2 ranked bantamweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE on ‘Fight Island’ – defeating former undisputed bantamweight contender, Petr Yan in a close, debated split decision win.

Knocked from his number one perch at bantamweight last month, Montana native, Sean O’Malley was replaced at the top of the pile by the surging, Merab Dvalishvili, who himself took out common-foe, Dudinka native, Yan in a clear-cut unanimous decision win in the main event of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas.

Claiming in the immediate aftermath of his win over the Russian late last year how he would be fighting for Octagon gold next.

In May, headlining UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey – undisputed bantamweight kingpin, the above-mentioned, Sterling searches for his third defense of his throne, taking on the returning, former two-weight champion, Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley claims he will fight for bantamweight gold next

And according to Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley, UFC officials have confirmed to him that he will be fighting the winner of that title bout for championship gold next.

“My next fight will be f*cking huge,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “Winner of Henry (Cejudo) vs. Aljo (Aljamain Sterling). I talked with the UFC and that’s happening. It’s official. Winner of that fight, I’ll fight.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

In the midst of a five-fight undefeated run, prior to his decision win over Yan, O’Malley had fought to an official ‘No Contest’ against Pedro Munhoz, before chalking up wins over the trio of promotional veterans, Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.