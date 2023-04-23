Surging UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has welcomed the possibility of fighting WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis off the back of the Baltimore native’s seventh round KO over Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada last night – claiming he would “piece” up the undefeated puncher.

Headlining a PBC event at the T-Mobile Arena in ‘Sin City’ last night, Davis recorded career victory number 29, handing Los Angeles native, Garcia an eventual KO loss after landing a brutal body shot knockout in the seventh round.

Countering an aggressive Garcia in the second round of their highly-anticipated headlining clash, Davis dropped the former interim WBC lightweight champion with a counter left hook, sending him to the canvas.

And in the seventh round, having laid into the body of Garcia throughout the bout, Davis landed a picture-perfect straight shot to the body of the former, sending him backwards and eventually to a knee – missing the 10 count as Davis improved his undefeated professional record to 29-0.

Sean O’Malley calls for fight against Gervonta Davis next

Receiving plaudits aplenty following his knockout victory over the 24-year-old Garcia, Davis was once more the topic of conversation for Montana native, Sean O’Malley – who remains confident he outstrikes the knockout puncher.

“Walk out was hard,” Sean O’Malley tweeted. “Still feel like I piece him (Gervonta Davis) low key.”

Walk out was hard. Still feel like I piece him low key — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 23, 2023

The current #2 ranked bantamweight contender, O’Malley – who boasts a 16-1(1) professional mixed martial arts record to boot, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 280 back in October of last year, securing a close, decision win over former undisputed champion, Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series – O’Malley claims he has been guaranteed a shot at bantamweight gold next, as he lays in anticipation of next month’s bantamweight title fight between champion, Aljamain Sterling, and former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.