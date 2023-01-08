Sean O’Malley on Dillon Danis withdrawing from KSI fight: “I wonder if he even had intentions on fighting”

As we all know by now, former teammate of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis has withdrawn from his upcoming boxing bout with KSI, which was set to go down on January 14, 2023, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

This was to be the BJJ black belt’s first fight outside of an MMA cage, under a new rule set, prior to him pulling out on January 4, ten days before the fight was expected to take place.

KSI has since found a new opponent in Faze Temperrr, who’s 1-1 as a professional and 1-0 as an amateur, while KSI is 3-0 as a professional and 1-0-1 as an amateur. This should be an interesting match up, as Temperrr is 6’4” with a reach of 77”, while KSI is 6′ with a reach of 76”, both parties coming off knockout victories going into this bout next weekend.

Danis has been no stranger to upsetting the MMA community, and he continues to do so with the withdraw of this bout after making a true ass of himself on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour leading up, stating, ‘that’s the stupidest thing ever’ when told people are expecting him to pull out.

Danis also decided to no show the pre-fight press conference leading up, causing reason for suspicion.

Current no. 1 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley had the following to say in regards to this match up cancellation:

“Oh yeah Dillon Danis pulled out (of his) fight against KSI. Did you hear why? He couldn’t find a coach or a team to like, work with him. He’s underprepared and he is having trouble making weight. That’s what they said. So I wonder if he even had intentions on fighting.

“But yeah KSI is fighting Faze Temperrr now.”

O’Malley continued: “I’m curious if people are going to take fights with him. Like, no one known will. He’ll be able to fight some more bums probably.”

Danis hasn’t done too well in BJJ competition since being awarded his black belt, as he’s 1-6 in his last seven, and 2-7 in his last nine in grappling. Not to mention, he hasn’t fought in MMA since 2019, he doesn’t have sponsors, he doesn’t coach BJJ. How does he get by? It’s a noteworthy question.

It appears all Dillon Danis has left is Bellator. Will we ever see him fight again?

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!