The Sean O’Malley hype train continues.

O’Malley competed for the second time in three months on the UFC 250 main card opener on Saturday against divisional veteran Eddie Wineland.

And it didn’t take long for “Sugar” to make headlines. Just over a minute into the fight, he was able to land a right hand that knocked Wineland out cold. He proceeded to walk off in style right after.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of the finish?