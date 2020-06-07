Sean O’Malley Puts Eddie Wineland’s Lights Out – UFC 250 Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC 250 main card at the Apex facility is a bantamweight contest between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland.

Round 1: O’Malley starts with a kick. He lands a body kick but misses a head kick as Wineland ducks. Wineland is the one advancing more. O’Malley lands a straigh right and lands two jabbing kicks to the stomach. O’Malley lands a spinning back kick to the stomach. He misses a spinning wheel kick soon after but lands a huge right hand that knocks Wineland out cold. What a finish!

Official result: Sean O’Malley defeats Eddie Wineland via knockout (R1, 1:54)