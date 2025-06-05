Sean O’Malley: How Cutting Back on Social Media Made Him Stronger Inside and Out for UFC 316

UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained how he’s tried to better himself ahead of his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili this weekend.

On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship – the same man who took the belt from him in the first place at Noche UFC. While the majority of fans are backing Dvalishvili to successfully retain the strap, the loyal ‘Suga’ supporters are of the firm belief that he has what it takes to get back the gold.

For Sean O’Malley, though, he’ll need to come at things differently in order to find success. Merab is known as ‘The Machine’ for a reason and if he goes in there with the same game plan that he did in the Sphere, he’s going to wind up feeling pretty disappointed.

In a recent interview, Sean O’Malley spoke candidly about what he’s been doing in order to change the outcome this time around.

Sean O’Malley’s social media shift

“I’ve made a lot of changes—less social media, more present with my family. I always felt pretty good, but I always felt like I could feel better. Whether it helps performance or not, I feel better, so that’s all that matters.”

“I feel a lot better for this fight. This whole camp’s been a lot better. Last time, I wasn’t able to do what you need to do to fight someone like Merab. I walked into that cage confident, but he beat me. It is what it is.”

Sean O’Malley has the kind of confidence that you need to compete at the elite level. Alas, the bantamweight division is full of absolute savages and we all know that – so if he is serious about toppling Merab Dvalishvili, he has to bring an entirely new energy that we haven’t seen before.