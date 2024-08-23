Sean O’Malley Takes Aim at ‘Jealous and Bitter’ Conor McGregor: ‘Idols Turn Into Rivals’

Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at former idol Conor McGregor as the rivalry between them continues to build.

Unfortunately for fans of both Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor, the two haven’t been getting along very well as of late. The Irishman has decided to take issue with O’Malley, which has led to quite the back and forth between the two.

It’s strange, too, as it always appeared as if they were on good terms prior to this. As we know, Sean O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight champion, whereas Conor McGregor’s future is uncertain as he continues to tease a comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview, ‘Suga’ opened up on his fractured relationship with ‘Notorious’.

Sean O’Malley questions Conor McGregor

“I’m 29, and defended the belt, something he’s never done by the way… And I just feel pure jealousy from it. It’s really weird because times change. I hope I don’t get bitter like that… I hope once I’m a little bit older and see someone else coming up, that I’m excited for them, happy for them, and almost maybe a mentor towards them. Rather than just jealous and bitter because they have spotlight and I don’t.”

“Speaking of big fights, that’s a fight I wouldn’t mind. I really don’t call out big guys at 155, or 170 because I know my role. I’m a 135er, but for me to be able to actually think I can beat Conor where he’s at right now, I’m just being honest. I’m just saying the truth, I believe I can beat Conor McGregor. When your idols turn to rivals is a real thing.”

There are plenty of directions this can head in. Alas, given the disparity in weight between them, it’s hard to imagine they’ll actually square off inside the octagon.