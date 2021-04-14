Sean O’Malley is currently ramping up his social media output in the hopes of landing a big fight.

Earlier this week ‘Suga’ hilariously called out former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, while bashing their 135lb rivals.

Last night, O’Malley made a play for Petr Yan. The Russian recently lost his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling.

‘No Mercy’ seemed on his way to a first defence at UFC 259 but was disqualified in round four for an illegal knee.

Yan now faces an uncertain few months as the Sterling rematch cannot be immediately booked due to the fact the champ is set to undergo neck surgery.

O’Malley looked to capitalize on this uncertainty by calling out Yan, he wrote.

“Hey @PetrYanUFC what are you doing in July brotha? Wana beat me up while you wait for your rematch?”

Yan clearly wasn’t a fan of the match-up, he replied.

“Are you high again Shaun?”

Yan is arguably the best 135lb fighter in MMA today. The 28-year-old has several high-profile wins over the likes of John Dodson, Jimmie Rivera, Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo. He’ll be hoping to book a highly anticipated rematch with Sterling later this year.

O’Malley is fresh off of an emphatic win over Thomas Almedia at UFC 259. ‘Suga’ dominated his Brazilian opponent for three rounds before finding the knockout blow to impressively bounce back from the first defeat of his career. O’Malley previously stepped up to fight a ranked fighter for the first time at UFC 252 in August 2020 and was quickly stopped by Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

