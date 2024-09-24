Sean O’Malley calls out Devin Haney after Noche UFC title loss: ‘Let’s do a real f**king fight’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has rekindled his rivalry with champion in recess, Devin Haney off the back of his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC earlier this month — after the San Francisco puncher poked fun at his defeat.

O’Malley, a former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, headlined the promotion’s massive Las Vegas Sphere event earlier this month in the second attempted defense of his crown, taking on arch-rival, Dvalishvili.

And suffering a shutout decision loss to the Tbilisi native, O’Malley’s blemish came as just the second of his professional mixed martial arts career, following a prior knockout defeat to two-time foe, Marlon Vera back in 2020.

Sean O’Malley offers to take on Devin Haney in lucrative matchup

And receiving barbs from former WBC world champion, Haney in the time since his loss, Montana striker, O’Malley — who has also aruged he should have been awarded a win over Dvalishvili come the end of their five round fight, claimed he would love to share the combat sports world with the boxing star.

“Boxers are f*cking p*ssies,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “Devin Haney is a b*tch. If Devin Haney really wants to fight. I’ll put a million dollars me versus him, no time limit, and we can fight. MMA rules, just a fight, or we can do no rules so if you wanna eye poke me you can. Let’s do a real f*cking fight. You wanna talk sh*t on Twitter? Really, really actually fight or just don’t talk sh*t.”

“Either don’t talk sh*t or let’s actually fight,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I would box and put $1,000,000 of my money. Boxing rules just to protect him. I would just simply box him, but he wouldn’t just simply fight me. Don’t talk sh*t.”

And reacting to O’Malley’s comments, Haney informed the ex-UFC champion how he would not accept a bout agreement for just $1,000,000.

“I don’t fight for a million dollars like you…” Devin Haney posted on his official X account. “@SugaSeanMMA let’s do a boxing fight & give us a shot at making real money!”