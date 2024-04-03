Video – UFC champion Sean O’Malley beats down streamer Adin Ross during hilarious sparring session

ByCraig Pekios
Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross spent some time training with UFC superstar Sean O’Malley

Ross, an online influencer best known for his collaborations with celebrities and livestreams of NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto video games, has spent his fair share of time testing his striking skills with some of combat sports’ biggest names. Ross has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, Ryan Garcia, and even took a brutal body shot from current light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

Adin Ross and Jake Paul

Recently, Ross released footage of himself having some fun in the cage with current UFC bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley.

Aside from sitting atop the UFC’s loaded bantamweight division, O’Malley is currently listed as the No. 6 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Sean O’Malley eyes September Clash with ‘The Machine’

After claiming the 135-pound crown with a perfectly-timed counter right against ex-titleholder Aljamain Sterling in August, Sean O’Malley returned to the Octagon in March for a long-awaited rematch with the only man to hand him a loss in his MMA career, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. O’Malley found the redemption he was looking for, pummeling his Ecuadorian opposition for five rounds en route to a decisive decision victory.

Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera

O’Malley was hoping to challenge newly minted featherweight champion Ilia Topuria later this year, but UFC CEO Dana White quickly shut that down, making it clear that No. 1 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili was next on O’Malley’s title defense itinerary.

‘Sugar’ recently suggested a September date for his inevitable showdown with ‘The Machine,’ the likeliest date being UFC 306 when the promotion is expected to make its debut inside The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Screenshot 2024 04 01 171229 1
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

