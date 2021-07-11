Opening up the UFC 264 main card is a bantamweight contest between Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho.

Round 1

Moutinho advances early. O’Malley connects with a big leg kick. O’Malley continues to land big with precise strikes. Moutinho is struggling to land but continues the pressure. Moutinho connects with some leg kicks. O’Malley partially lands a head kick as he puts the pressure on but Moutinho is just eating strikes. O’Malley lands some jabs and hurts Moutinho bad. O’Malley starts to have some fun but Moutinho is still surviving somehow. Moutinho starts to pressure. He lands some leg kicks. O’Malley is the one on his bike even though he’s avoiding most strikes. O’Malley seems to be hurt a bit as Moutinho starts to walk him down and talk. O’Malley ramps things up and even lands a knee. He goes on to drop Moutinho with a big right straight. He dives on a guillotine but the round ends. What a round!

Round 2

O’Malley lands a spinning back kick to the body and follows it with a front body kick. Moutinho continues to talk trash as he looks to pressure O’Malley. O’Malley avoids many strikes while touching Moutinho on the counter. Moutinho does well with some body kicks. O’Malley lands some punches and circles around Moutinho. Moutinho continues to be a zombie and follow him. The fight starts to slow down a bit but Moutinho is continuing to march forward. O’Malley connects with a body shot. The fight is momentarily stopped as O’Malley’s mouthpiece falls. It resumes with Moutinho continuing to put the pressure. O’Malley might be fatiguing a bit as the round ends…

Round 3

More of the same in Round 3. O’Malley lands a front body kick. Moutinho looks to attack the legs. O’Malley is up against the fence but lands a counter left. Moutinho has absorbed over 200 strikes now as O’Malley puts the pressure on. However, even while he’s getting teed off, he continues to march forward. Moutinho’s endurance is out of this world. His face is getting battered now. Moutinho seems to have landed a big right. O’Malley’s fine as he continues to touch and go. O’Malley puts the pressure on again and with all the damage Moutinho is taking, Herb Dean surprisingly calls an end to the fight.

Official result: Sean O’Malley defeats Kris Moutinho via TKO (R3, 4:33).