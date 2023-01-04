Sean O’Malley comments on Andrew Tate’s arrest, social commentary: ‘It’s not bad, it’s good. Don’t be a b*tch’

UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has shared his thoughts on social media commenter, Andrew Tate – describing his comments, podcast, and social commentary as “good” – encouraging listener and critics of his not to be a “b*tch”.

O’Malley, the current #1 ranked bantamweight contender under the banner of the UFC, earned that top spot back in October of last year at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – securing a split decision win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan.

As for American-born brit, Tate, the former kickboxing champon was arrested last week in Romania at a residence, alongside his brother, Tristan Tate – as part of an ongoing investigation of human trafficking, rape, and the founding of an organized crime group.

Sean O’Malley speaks on the arrest of Andrew Tate

Speaking on the Luton-raised commenter’s recent arrest in Romania, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series claimed that he was unsure if Tate was engaging in nefarious or illegal activities, would he have such a large social media presence.

“They’re (Andrew Tate and Tristian Tate) clearly intelligent in some ways,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “If they were making bread, and they were doing it illegally. I don’t think they would be on the internet as much, talking as much, as they do. Putting themselves out there so much is everything wasn’t f*cking just good.”

“That’s the debate, people would say, ‘Oh, I don’t want kids – I don’t think kids should be listening to this,’” Sean O’Malley continued. “But I mean, if you listen to it, it’s like, well, it’s not bad. It’s good. ‘Don’t be a b*tch,’ basically., That’s all I’m saying.”

Yet to land himself his next Octagon appearance, O’Malley has been linked with a title shot against undisputed bantamweight champion, Alajamain Sterling – as well as rematch against Marlon Vera – should the Ecuadorian defeat Cory Sandhagen in February next.