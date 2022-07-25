UFC welterweight Sean Brady (15-0 MMA) has stated that he doesn’t see anything else than a dominant win for fellow welterweight Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) ahead of his clash against fan favorite veteran Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) at UFC 279.

The Philadelphia native is gearing up to add yet another win to his resume when he takes on his biggest test yet in the durable Belal Muhammed (21-3 MMA) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, as he looks to prove to everyone that he is a legitimate top-five contender in the world at 170lbs.

That gorilla grip guillotine 🦍



In an interview on ‘The Schmo and The Pro’, Sean Brady expressed the frustrations of getting the fight he wanted, in addition, to how he sees the fight playing out against Muhammed:

“I’ve been asking and asking for literally anybody and at a point, I thought I was going to have to fight somebody who was number 20, but lucky Belal said yes and now we got a big fight and I’m gonna beat him gonna be in the top 5 and then make my way to the belt.”

“I’m literally better everywhere,” Brady exclaimed.

“So, I can beat him on the feet, I can beat him on the ground, I can beat him wherever I want to take this fight. I’m not looking to grind out anything out I’m looking to come to finish him and show the UFC why I deserve to be in the top-five.”

Sean Brady believes Khamzat Chimaev will run through Nate Diaz

As the hype builds up for the UFC 279 Welterweight main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, Sean Brady has weighed in on the match-up stating that he believes that “Khamzat is going to run through (Diaz).”

Despite the fact that the 29-year-old is a fan of the super-star Nate Diaz, Brady isn’t totally convinced that the Stockton-native is taking the fight for the right reasons, amid his publicized back and forth with the promotion.

“I think Khamzat is going to run through him,” Brady stated. “It sucks to say that I love Nate but it’s gotta happen they’ve been trying to do this, and I think Nate just wants out, so he’ll fight anyone to get out of his contract and he’s gonna get his wish.”

Sean Brady was further questioned as to whether a win for ‘Borz’ would be enough to earn himself a title shot after the rematch between Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards is concluded next month in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Yeah he beat Gilbert Burns, Leon beat Nate and Leon got a title shot so Khamzat’s next and then I’ll be following suit.”

Sean Brady last competed in November last year, where he impressed in a tough test against the nine-year UFC veteran Michael Chiesa. Whilst being a promising prospect his upcoming bout against Belal Muhammed will really show us if Sean Brady is that guy.

