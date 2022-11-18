Bellator president Scott Coker devastated by Anthony Johnson’s passing: “I think he was loved more than he knew.”

Bellator president Scott Coker struggled to receive the news of Anthony Johnson’s untimely passing. Earlier this week, it was made public that ‘Rumble’ passed away due to organ failure from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Scott Coker had worked alongside ‘Rumble‘ before his passing. Coker said:

“The guy was loved around the world. I think he was loved more than he knew – How many fans he had, or the impact he made.”

Coker remembers the first time he had met Johnson years ago. He recalled:

“I want to say I met Anthony when he career started. He was at Cung Le’s gym fighting at 170. I don’t think he was even at the UFC at that time. I got to know him a little bit and followed his career, and stayed in touch. When he became a free agent we said, let’s go get this guy because I think he’s a tremendous talent.”

Scott Coker was devasted by the news of Anthony Johnson

‘Rumble’ Anthony Johnson kept much of his sickness under wraps. Most people around him had an idea that he was unwell but it was never made public how severe his illness was. Coker explained:

“It was a devastating day. It’s unfortunate. I knew he was in and out of the hospital. I have texts of me and him texting like two months ago … I had no idea that he was this ill, and I think that he didn’t know, maybe … This came as a shock to us and the whole company because everybody loved that guy. It was devastating. It was a big loss.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Weekly]

Anthony Johnson was a veteran of MMA who fought from welterweight to light heavy