Sarah Frota Gets Two-Year USADA Ban, Released From UFC After Testing Positive For Steroids

UFC flyweight competitor Sarah Frota has received a two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ban.

USADA made the announcement official today (Tues. September 17, 2019).

“Frota Lima, 32, tested positive for multiple stanozolol metabolites, including 16α-hydroxystanozolol, 3’,16-dihydroxystanozolol, and 4β,16-dihydroxystanozolol, as the result of an in-competition urine sample she provided on July 27, 2019 at UFC 240 Edmonton, where she lost by technical knockout.”

Stanozolol is described as a synthetic anabolic steroid which has been used by UFC fighters in the past, including Ruslan Magomedov, who has since received a lifetime USADA ban after multiple infractions with the agency.

Frota last fought back at UFC 240 when she was defeated by Gillian Robertson in devastating fashion. MMA Fighting reports that Frota has been released from the UFC. She won’t be eligible to fight again until July 27, 2021.

What do you make of the UFC releasing Frota after her positive test?