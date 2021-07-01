Sarah Alpar is shocked by the amount of support she’s had since launching a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses for her next fight camp.

The flyweight fighter is set to face off against Erin Blanchfield on September 18. Ahead of the camp Alpar planned to moonlight as a barista to help pay the bills but everything has changed in recent days.

Alpar launched a GoFundMe with the aim of making $30,000 by the end of 2021. The 30-year-old had just expected friends and family to help out but things took a turn when YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul got wind of her struggles and donated $5000.

“I was just trying to get my friends and family and whoever else to kind of help me in an easy way, like donations,” Alpar told MMA Junkie. “Now it’s turned into this big, giant thing. It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, wow.”

“I don’t know what to say,” Alpar added. “No one has ever done something like that for me before. And it was just so simple for him (Jake Paul). I don’t know. I’d say everything, all the things, and none of the things at all because I’m awkward. Like, ‘I’m just so grateful.’ And plus, ‘I can’t believe you found me’”.

Once the internet celebrity had put Alpar’s GoFundMe into the public eye it quickly got much more traction. A person named Lisa Ferguson donated $25,000 to the UFC fighter’s cause. Triller later claimed that the donation was made on behalf of them.

Alpar now has the capability to become a full-time fighter but is unsure if she’ll actually quit her barista gig after receiving such unexpected support from an unlikely source.

“I need to figure out now what the next step is here, because now I have opportunity,” Alpar said. “Do I just, like, quit and go two feet in and just do it and see if maybe it works? Will I have a backup plan? I always like to plan ahead. This is kind of just like, ‘Here it is.’ And then just get by by the seat of my pants. But I mean, if I have the opportunity to train full time to my fullest and to be able to travel where I need to and get training partners and to get better and to make that happen, I need to (figure out) what’s the best situation (or) scenario to do this? But I still want to be respectful to my position now because I have morals. You don’t just do stuff like that, you know?”

