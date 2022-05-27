Women’s Bantamweight UFC Fighter Sara McMann claims that PED’s are still an issue inside the world of MMA, despite USADA’s continuous testing.

McMann most recently fought against Karol Rosa back in March when she beat Rosa via unanimous decision. McMann is looking forward to matching up against Aspen Ladd, later on this Summer.

USADA has been testing the UFC for the entirety of McMann’s career inside the organization. Since she has been fighting, there have been many high profile fighters that have tested positive thanks to USADA’s testing.

Sara McMann had a few choice words for fighters that still cheat

“I can tell you, unequivocally there are people cheating, and I’ve actually fought opponents, sometimes it’s people I beat, and sometimes it’s people that I haven’t and I’ve had some of their teammates message me personally, I won’t say who but like, Hey, I don’t know if this helps or not but they definitely are doing PEDs and like it’s, it kind of breaks my heart.” McMann said in an interview. (Transcribed by MMANews)

McMann believes that people that cheat should feel morally wrong about using PED’s. In a sport that handles hand to hand combat, using PED’s is a huge advantage in terms of power.

“Morally, I don’t think it’s okay. I don’t,” she said. “I don’t want to know or be friends with or support anybody who cheats. Yeah. But even more than that, people have died in MMA, you know, or brain damage or alter their life and you say, ‘Yeah, we signed a waiver, but we kind of signed the waiver expecting somebody to be on an even playing ground.”

McMann had even talked about the possibility of starting up a “cheating league” for fighters that would like to use PED’s.

Do you believe the fighters are still cheating by using PED’s? What percent of fighters would you believe are on them?