A welterweight clash between Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira is set to take place in May on a UFC fight night.

First reported by The Underground, verbal agreements have been put in place for the Periera and Ponzinibbio to square off on May 21; no venue has been announced as of yet.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Vs. Michel Pereira

Pereria will look to continue his excellent run of form which has seen the 28 year old amass a four fight win streak. During this run, the Brazilian has taken out some of the best welterweights outside the top 15 that the UFC has to offer such as Khaos Williams and Niko price.

Ponzinibbio on the other hand will hope to pick up some of the form he had before is first run in the UFC where he would go 9-1. This however was before the 35 year old would suffer an almost career ending blood and bone injection which forced him out of action for over two years.

Although the Argentine has gone 1-2 since his return, Ponzinibbio’s class is evident, holding wins over the likes of Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson and Sean Strickland while going 9-1.

The matchup will should be an exciting one; Pereira’s always unpredictable, fan friendly style and Ponzinibbio’s heavy hands should produce a must watch fight.

Who else will be on the May 21 Fight Night Card Alongside Santiago Ponzinibbio And Michel Pereira?

The UFC’s May 21 Fight Night card is shaping up to be a good one, Holly Holm will take on Brazil’s Ketlen Vieria over five round in the main event.

Former UFC light-heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson will return after almost a two year layoff, back up at heavyweight where he will meet the heavy handed ben Rothwell. The line up will also include Chase Hooper Vs. Felipe Colares, Omar Morales Vs Uros Medic, Masim Grishin Vs. Jalition Almeida and more

Who have you got Satiago Ponzinibbio or Michel Pereira?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.